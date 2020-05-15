16-year-old shot in Little Rock Thursday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot on Thursday.

According to a Little Rock Police report, the teen told police he got a ride from a man near Bragg Street, near a construction site.

The victim told police he did not know the man’s name and he had only seen him around the gas station and clubs.

The victim said he was trying to go to the John Barrow area.

The teen told police the person was driving around in an area he didn’t know and the man tried to rob him.

According to the report, the teen showed the suspect how much money he had.

The teen said the suspect had a pink .380 gun.

The teen told police he climbed through the sunroof to escape because the suspect locked the car door.

The victim told police said he fell on the ground and was running when the suspect shot him.

The teen says he heard only one shot.

According to the report, the teen threw $850 to $900 towards the suspect.

The teen told police he ran to the 12th Street area and found a friend to give him a ride home.

The teen told police the suspect was an older black man with a short haircut, tattoos on his face and driving a black Monte Carlo.

The teen was released from a local hospital.

According to the report, a ShotSpotter was activated on the 1600 block of S Harrison.

Officers were told around $850 was found in the area.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Little Rock Police.