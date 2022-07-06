Jerome Patterson (left) and Johnny Warren (right)

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Police have arrested two teens who now face charges of murder in the drive-by shooting death of a 2-year-old in West Memphis.

Johnny Warren and Jerome Patterson are facing multiple charges, including capital murder, after a 2-year-old was shot to death last month in West Memphis, Arkansas.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon said the 2-year-old, Jadaka Jimerson, and his mother were the victims of a drive-by shooting. He also said neither the mother, Yolanda Bonds, nor Jimerson were the intended targets.

They both were taken to the hospital where Jimerson was pronounced dead. Bonds was expected to survive.

Gloria Page says she knows Warren and Patterson.

“They friendly little kids. I don’t think they did that,” Page said. “I ain’t never seen them being bad. Now, if I’d have saw them being bad I would say that.”

Terry Sanders lives in the neighborhood. He says he hopes justice is served.

“It’s really sad for a 2-year-old to lose his life and he never had no life really,” Sanders said. “His life really just begun.”

Neighbors told WREG that the home was shot up twice in one day.





Jadaka Warren Jimerson (photos provided by family)

Warren, 18, has been charged with capital murder, first-degree battery and 13 counts of terroristic act. Patterson, 19, has also been charged with the same charges. Both are in custody at the Crittenden County Jail.