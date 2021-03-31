2 Garland Co. men convicted on child porn charges

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark.- A pair of Garland County men have been convicted on child pornography charges.



Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Wednesday Daniel Kimball, 56, and Mark White, 35, were convicted on separate crimes.



Kimball pleaded guilty to four counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child and was sentenced to 20 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. Kimball must also register as a sex offender. According to the attorney general’s office, agents with their Cyber Crimes Division and Hot Springs Village police officers served a search warrant and found numerous videos that depicted sexually explicit conduct involving a child.



White also pleaded guilty to four counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child and was sentenced to 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. White also has to register as a sex offender. The attorney general’s office noted agents from their Cyber Crimes Division and Hot Springs Village police officers executed a search warrant and arrested White.



“Protecting our children from predators is the single most important duty I have as Attorney General,” said Rutledge. “Child predators continue to encourage the grotesque cycle of child sexual abuse and victimization every time they share these horrific videos of innocent kids being forced to engage in unspeakable acts. This is why my office works tirelessly to ensure that these criminals are arrested, prosecuted, and imprisoned to the fullest extent of the law.”



Assistant Attorney General Jill Irwin from the Cyber Crimes Division was named special prosecutor in both cases.