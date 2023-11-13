UPDATE: Although some reports have announced that there was a fatality as a result of the stabbing, no victims have been pronounced deceased as of 11:21 AM, according to the Ruston Daily Leader.

According to reports, the suspect was taken into custody at the Kidd Student Housing Complex and the suspect was not believed to be a resident. Ruston High School was placed on a “soft lockdown” for a brief period after the incident.

Photo courtesy of the Ruston Daily Leader

Photo courtesy of the Ruston Daily Leader







RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 13, 2023, the Louisiana Tech University Police Department responded to a stabbing at the university’s Lambright Sports & Wellness Center. According to the Ruston Daily Leader, a suspect is in custody and multiple people were victims of the stabbing.

Reports have confirmed that two victims have been airlifted to hospitals in Shreveport, La.

We will keep you up to date with the latest details.