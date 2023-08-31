GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – It’s been 26 years and a Garland County family is still searching for answers after their loved one was shot and killed.

Tynisha Hudson says her sister 17-year-old Teela Hudson’s case has never been solved.

“It’s been 26 years today, but that doesn’t mean we are supposed to forget about her,” Hudson said.

On Aug. 31,1997, Hudson along with 20-year-old Frank Delaney were shot and their bodies were found in his car near Bald Mountain Rd. and Hayti Lane. Hudson and her brother Rodney said their sister’s body was in the front seat while Delaney’s body was in the back seat.

“She was face down in the seat and her knees were on the floor and blood had puddled on the seat,” Rodney stated.

Both siblings say they believe more than one person was involved in their death.

“When I read the autopsy report, it said that both of her arms were broken like someone was holding them from behind,” Tynisha Hudson stated.

Rodney said that he believes she was a victim of street violence. He says after all the years that has passed with the investigation going cold, it’s frustrating.

“What investigation, so little of investigation that here we are 26 years later doing this repeat,” Rodney stated.

Hudson’s other sister, Vulnavia Baker says her sister was robbed of a full life.

“I just feel bad that she was robbed of a chance to have kids and meet the rest of her nieces and nephew and be with family,” Baker said.

Baker goes on to say that her sister was positive and a joy to be around.

“Her pretty face, like they said (I miss) her joking and her playing,” Baker stated.

They all hope that by continuing to share her story, anyone with information comes forward soon.

“Simply who did it and why,” Rodney stated. “What happened to our sister was one of the worst things that’s happened to our family and we have never recovered.”

We reached out to the Garland County Sheriff’s Office who said they want the case solved just as much as the family does.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Garland County Sheriff’s Office.