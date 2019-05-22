3 suspects wanted in Fair Oaks Apartment shooting

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Little Rock Police have identified three suspects from a shooting last Thursday that left a man injured.

Martez Nelson, 21, of Little Rock; Avron Britton, 16, of Pike College Station; Davin Allen, 19, of Little Rock all have arrest warrants for first-degree battery and aggravated robbery.

Police say the three were involved in a shooting at the Fair Oaks Apartments on West 36th Street.

The victim was shot in the torso.

If you know anything about the case you are asked to call Little Rock police.