3-Year-Old Shot in Memphis, Authorities Suspect Road Rage
MEMPHIS, TN. - Memphis police at the scene tonight where a 3-year-old has been shot in a gas station parking lot.
This is video just into our newsroom within the last few moments.
We are told the child was shot in the neck and is in critical condition.
Authorities believe the incident was possible road rage.
Police have not released any suspect information.
