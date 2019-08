SEARCY COUNTY, Ark. – A 3-year-old child has been shot and taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office tells us a suspect is in custody for this Wednesday incident.

It happened around 6 p.m. in the St. Joe area along South Wollum (not far from Buffalo River).

There’s no further word on the child’s condition.

The suspect is not related to the child, the Searcy County Sheriff’s Office says.

The Arkansas State Police is assisting in the investigation.