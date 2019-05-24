4 escaped teens from Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center still at large Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MANSFIELD, Ark. - Authorities are searching for four juveniles who escaped the Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center Thursday night.

According to staff members, the four male juveniles climbed the fence and ran from the area around 6:10 p.m.

The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) says area law enforcement worked through the evening, night and into the morning canvassing the area and answering calls from citizens of the area. Several calls were received from neighbors on possible sightings in the area of the camp and Highway 378.

The four are still at large. SCSO said in a release that the four juveniles are described as two African American males, one is Hispanic, and the remaining juvenile is Caucasian. Their ages are from 14 to 16 years of age.

According to the Department of Human Services, Cameron Villa, 16, had been placed in custody of the DHS Division of Youth Services (DYS) for a felony offense. Villa is a Hispanic male, 5'8," 155 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair from Texarkana. The identity of the other youths cannot be released. Arkansas Code Annotated 9-28-215 requires DHS to notify the public of such incidents if the youth could have been charged as an adult at the time he or she was committed to DYS.

Around 4:30 a.m. Friday the Scott County Sheriff's Office took a report of a stolen vehicle on Highway 378 not too far from the facility. Details of this report are not available to our Office at this time.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office also took a report overnight of a door being kicked open at a vacant fire department building in Abbott. Scott County Sheriff's Office will be the point of contact on details regarding the stolen vehicle and the kicked door in Abbott. It is not known whether the two reports from Scott County are the escapees or not.

SCSO and other area law enforcement will remain in the area protecting the citizens of the area around the camp.

DYS will investigate the incident and take any necessary action. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the youths should contact local law enforcement.