LITTLE ROCK, Ark – It’s been more than three decades since Anita Shell was brutally murdered in Little Rock. Her daughter was only three months at the time – but has now grown up and demands answers.

“I just want answers – thirty-four years is a long time to go after justice, or to get a resolution of what happened to my mother” Erika Brown-Killian, Shell’s daughter, said.

According to the case files, Shell’s throat was cut, and she was left for dead in East Little Rock.

“She didn’t deserve to die like that,” she said.

Erika Brown-Killian has been desperate for answers for many years, even taking matters into her own hands.

“I ended up subpoenaing the case file – and tried to go through pages of the case file myself,” Brown-Killian said.

In her very own investigation – she said a few things caught her attention.

“There were people that skipped town, there were people who told different stories at the time to the police, there were – of course, there was blood left,” she said.

Brown-Killian’s question is with twenty-first-century technology – could something be done now?

“I think it’s come far enough, at that time DNA evidence didn’t exist, so if DNA and things like that being present now – I believe the cold case can be solved,” she said.

She says that closure is needed, and getting justice is so important to her.

She said, “it’s been years, just forget it, but, it’s my mother and it’s been a long roll.”

When asking her what her mother might say if she could see how hard she is fighting for her – tears rolled down her face.

“It began to rain and um I just feel like some of those are her tears – happy. It’s just like go get em, don’t give up, you know, don’t give up, you can do it – it’s never too late” Brown-Killian said.

If you or your loved ones have any information that could help identify her mother’s, Anita Shell’s, killer –contact the Little Rock Police Department as soon as possible.

Erika Brown-Killian wants her mother’s case dusted off and re-opened and would like to see it solved in the New Year.