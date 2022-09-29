SHERWOOD, Ark. – The man accused of killing another man at CHI St. Vincent in Sherwood pleaded not guilty to felony charges brought against him.

Raymond Lovett, 24, appeared in court Thursday morning through video arraignment. Lovett is accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Leighton Whitfield at the hospital Wednesday. During a press conference, law enforcement officials said that Lovett and Whitfield knew each other.

Police said that the shooting was targeted. According to an arrest report, Whitfield was visiting his fiancé at the hospital when Lovett walked into the room and shot at him. The report also stated that Lovett pointed the gun at the patient until she pressed the emergency button. That is when the report said Lovett left the room.

After Lovett left the scene, Little Rock police said he was later arrested at a local gas station on South University Avenue.

Lovett is currently being held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility on a $500,000 bond. He is facing charges of aggravated assault and capital murder. Lovett is scheduled to re-appear in court Nov. 11.