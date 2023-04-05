LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Additional arrests have been made after an investigation into a Feb.5 early-morning shooting at a Newport concert venue.

The Newport Police Department said Wednesday that it had arrested two additional people for their connection to the shooting. Two arrests had taken place on the day of the Feb. 5 shooting, bringing the total to four arrested in connection to the event.

The shooting took place at a Fredo Bang concert in a converted school on Clay Street. Police said at the time a 19-year-old woman was killed and four people were injured.

Recently arrested was 21-year-old Tashawn Landers of Searcy/Little Rock and 18-year-old Steven Dye of Searcy.

Officials said Landers is facing charges of first-degree murder, criminal attempted murder, two counts of terroristic act and possession of a firearm by certain persons. Newport police officials said Landers is currently out on bond in Pulaski County related to the 2020 shooting of an on-duty Little Rock police officer.

Dye is facing charges of first-degree murder, two counts of criminal attempted murder, two counts of terrorist acts class Y felony, and four counts of terroristic act class B felony.

In February, 28-year-old Aaron Warren and 31-year-old Richard Mcgee, both of Searcy, were arrested the day of the shooting.

Mcgee and Warren are facing charges of terrorist act and aggravated assault. Officials said Warren is out on bond in White County for felony charges.

Newport police thanked the Arkansas State Police, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 17th Judicial District Drug Task Force and the Arkansas Division of Community Corrections for their assistance in conducting the ongoing investigation.

Newport police ask that anyone with information to contact the department at 870-523-2722.