AR non-profit owner arrested for stealing more than $24,000 from tobacco settlement proceeds

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas non-profit owner was arrested last week for stealing more than $24,000 from tobacco settlement proceeds.

According to a release from Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office, Part of the Solution executive director Dwayne Robinson was arrested Tuesday after The Public Integrity Division of the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office conducted an investigation.

After the Tobacco Settlement Proceeds Act was passed in November 2020, funds were disbursed to the Minority Initiative Sub-Recipient Grant Office (MISRGO) at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Officials said Robinson received funding for his organization after the MISRGO awarded funds to sub-grantees.

Officials said the University of Arkansas Systems investigated after a MISRGO employee noticed questionable reimbursements made on behalf of Robinson.

Upon investigating, officials said Robinson falsified board minutes, forged checks, fabricated invoices and altered bank statements.

Robinson was taken into custody at the Jefferson County Jail and is currently facing charges of theft, forgery and falsifying business records.