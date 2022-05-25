JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. – A former Bradford police officer was arrested Wednesday by Arkansas State Police on multiple rape charges.

According to investigators, 41-year-old Aaron Cochrane is being held on probable cause pending the filing of formal charges, which include two counts of rape, sexual grooming of a child and sexual assault.

Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division say they began an investigation into Cochrane in March based on allegations unrelated to the rape incidents, which they say occurred during the past three years.

Those separate allegations that prompted state police to open a case file are continuing to be investigated.

In recent years, Cochrane had been employed as a sheriff’s deputy in Jackson County and was also employed as a school resource officer in White County.

Cochrane is currently being held at the Jackson County jail in Newport.