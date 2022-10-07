UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials with the Union County Sheriff’s Office said that an argument over stolen items lead to a deadly shooting earlier this week.

On Tuesday at 12:29 p.m., the deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Lisbon Road in Smackover in reference to a shooting. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered 34-year-old William Daniel Moore behind the residence with a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to authorities, Moore was pronounced dead by the Union County Coroner. During the investigation, investigators said that they noticed that the evidence they found at the scene was inconsistent with the initial story that the shooting was an accident.

Officials said that they discovered that Moore arrived at the residence to confront 39-year-old James Weldon Greer about some items that Greer allegedly stole from Moore Wednesday. Greer was arrested and is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a certain person, felony theft and first-degree murder.

Greer will appear in District Court for his first judicial appearance on Friday at 10 a.m. This investigation is still ongoing.