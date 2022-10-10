ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — An Arkansas woman is hoping to turn the attention on a new Netflix series about notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and instead focus it on one of his victim’s, her uncle.

Viewers of the new Dahmer series got a brief recap of the Wisconsin serial killer’s victims, and perhaps the one given the most screen time was Tony Hughes, a deaf Milwaukee man whose family now lives in Arkadelphia.

Consuella Hunter is Hughes’ niece, and she said she hopes a Facebook challenge she has created takes the focus off Dahmer and puts it on her uncle.

“When things happened, everyone glorified [Dahmer],” Hunter explained. “It’s time for my uncle Tony Anthony Hughes to be glorified.”

Hunter’s original Facebook posts asks people to post a “🤟” emoji, which stands for “I love you” in sign language. The post has racked up thousands of likes and more than 25,000 shares.

She said the response completely blew her away. “I never expected that,” Hunter said.

Hunter said the new Netflix series does not tell Tony Hughes’ whole story. She said there were several inaccuracies, and the production team did not reach out to her family before beginning work on the series.

She said the family would have appreciated having a voice in how their loved one was represented.

“He was just an all-around fun, caring, energetic guy,” Hunter recalled of her uncle.

Hunter and most of her family were in Milwaukee at the time of the murder. She was 13 or 14 at the time. She said her grandmother moved to Arkansas a little more than a decade ago, and the rest followed.

Continuing to fictionalize or glamorize Dahmer’s murders, Hunter said, causes victims’ families to relive trauma. Hughes was murdered in 1991. Speaking on behalf of her grandmother, Shirley Hughes, Hunter said the series did not accurately portray several key aspects of her uncle’s life.

“We’ve dealt with that for so many years,” Hunter said. “We just want it to cease, you know?”

Hunter said seeing so many people engage with the ‘two finger, one thumb’ challenge has been uplifting. She said it shows Hughes is still making an impact.

“That lets me know that my uncle is touching lives,” Hunter said. “He’s still touching lives.”