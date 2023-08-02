LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock FBI office partnered with multiple Arkansas police departments and sheriff’s offices to make arrests and recover victims as part of an operation targeting sex trafficking.

FBI officials said 200 victims of sex trafficking were located nationwide as part of Operation Cross Country during a two-week period in July. The operation focused on individuals and criminal organizations involved in child sex and human trafficking.

Local FBI officials said three victims were recovered in Arkansas while one person was arrested for attempting to engage in sexual conduct with a minor. A second person was arrested in the state in connection with the recovery of a minor.

Nationally, the operation identified or arrested 126 child sexual exploitation and human trafficking suspects and 68 trafficking suspects. Officials said the agency and its partners located 59 minors victimized by sex trafficking and 59 actively missing children.

FBI Little Rock Special Agent in Charge James A. Dawson said his office will continue to prioritize similar operations.

“Combatting child exploitation and human trafficking in Arkansas will continue to be a top priority for FBI Little Rock and our law enforcement partners,” Dawson said. “The success of Operation Cross Country showcases our commitment to partnering with state and local police agencies to keep Arkansas communities safe.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray thanked state and local law enforcement for its partnering during the operation.

FBI Little Rock officials said its agents partnered with Arkansas victim advocacy organizations and law enforcement partners from Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Bentonville Police Department, El Dorado Police Department, Greenland School District Police Department, Little Rock Police Department, Lowell Police Department, Mountain Home Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Pea Ridge Police Department, Rogers Police Department, Siloam Springs Police Department and the Tontitown Police Department.