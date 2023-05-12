ARKANSAS COUNTY, Ark. – Authorities in Arkansas County say the body found a in burned vehicle late last week has been identified as a missing teen.

According to the Arkansas County Sheriff’s Office, teams at the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory identified the body as 19-year-old Johnny Howard of Stuttgart.

The sheriff’s office reported that deputies discovered the body inside the burned vehicle on Hartz Seed Road just outside of Stuttgart late in the afternoon on May 4. Detectives arrived at the scene to begin their investigation and the body was sent to the crime lab for identification.

Deputies noted that Howard had been reported missing on May 4, with Stuttgart Police Department records showing that the report was filed less than two hours after the body was found.

Investigators said the truck, a Ford F-250, had been reported as stolen two days before it was found burned.

Officials with the Arkansas County Sheriff’s Office note that detectives are continuing to review information in this case and that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information that could be useful to this investigation is asked to contact the Arkansas County Sheriff’s Office at 870-659-2060.