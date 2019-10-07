Breaking News
Missing woman found deceased near Interstate 40

Arkansas Crime Watch: Bloody takedown between deputy and cop, Guyger sentenced, video captures school bus brawl, bikers fuming over tacks

Posted: / Updated:


On the Sunday, October 6th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

BLOODY TAKEDOWN BETWEEN COP AND DEPUTY:

Body camera footage captures the encounter between a Pulaski County deputy and a Sherwood cop following a noise complaint. Watch as things take a turn for the worst at :

EMOTIONS RUN HIGH FOLLOWING GUYGER SENTENCING:

Botham Jean’s brother hugs Amber Guyger and offers forgiveness after the former police officer is sentenced to 10 years in jail. See the emotional moment at :

VIDEO CAPTURES SCHOOL BUS BRAWL:

The mothers of both young girls react to the attack caught on cell phone video. When the punches are thrown at :

BIG TACKS CAUSE BIG PROBLEMS FOR BIKERS:

Bikers are fuming mad after tacks are found on the Big Dam Bridge 100 racecourse. Why law enforcement is now involved at :

