Arkansas Crime Watch: Daughter takes on mother’s 30-year-old cold case, former professors accused of making meth appear in court, hunt for Brian Keith Freeman: Part Two

On the Sunday, February 9th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

DAUGHTER TAKES ON MOTHER’S COLD CASE:

A daughter is determined to track down whoever killed her mother back in 1989. Hear her story and how she hopes someone will come forward at :54.

FORMER PROFESSORS APPEAR IN COURT:

Two former Henderson State University professors appear in court after being accused of making meth on campus. What they had to say in court at 4:00.

HUNT FOR BRIAN KEITH FREEMAN: PART TWO

US Marshals and other law enforcement agencies head into the woods to try and find the remains of a wanted killer. What they found and why they are calling the operation a success at 7:10.