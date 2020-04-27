Arkansas Crime Watch: Deadly week in Central Arkansas, inmate caught after escaping county jail, Little Rock police chief sued

On the Sunday, April 26th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:
DEADLY WEEK IN CENTRAL ARKANSAS:
Various law enforcement agencies throughout Central Arkansas are investigating at least 8 homicides. A recap of what happened and where investigators stand at :15.
INMATE ESCAPES COUNTY JAIL:
An inmate serving time for capital murder escapes the Prairie County jail. He didn’t get far. Where he was found at 5:40.
LITTLE ROCK POLICE CHIEF SUED:
Assistant Police Chief, Hayward Finks and two other officers filed a lawsuit against police chief Keith Humphrey and the city of Little Rock. What they allege happened at 6:20.