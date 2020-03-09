Arkansas Crime Watch: Elderly man murdered in own home, house riddled with bullets for second time, good samaritan helps stabbing victim.

On the Sunday, March 8th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

ELDERLY MAN MURDERED IN HOME:

The White County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide after a neighbor finds an elderly man dead inside a home. How those who live near the crime scene are reacting at :59.

WOMAN STOPS TO HELP STABBING VICTIM:

She saw him walking down the street wearing torn clothes, no shoes and covered in blood. Why she stopped to help him when it appeared no one else would at 8:58.

HOUSE SHOT UP FOR SECOND TIME:

It happened in January and then again just a few days ago. Who police arrested and the charges they now face at 3:57.