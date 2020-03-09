1  of  2
Breaking News
2 found dead inside car, Independence Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating S&P 500 index drops 7%, triggering a 15-minute trading halt

Arkansas Crime Watch: Elderly man murdered in own home, house riddled with bullets for second time, good samaritan helps stabbing victim.

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

On the Sunday, March 8th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

ELDERLY MAN MURDERED IN HOME:

The White County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide after a neighbor finds an elderly man dead inside a home. How those who live near the crime scene are reacting at :59.

WOMAN STOPS TO HELP STABBING VICTIM:

She saw him walking down the street wearing torn clothes, no shoes and covered in blood. Why she stopped to help him when it appeared no one else would at 8:58.

HOUSE SHOT UP FOR SECOND TIME:

It happened in January and then again just a few days ago. Who police arrested and the charges they now face at 3:57.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Enter For Your Chance To Win!

Trending Stories