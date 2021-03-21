Arkansas Crime Watch: Exclusive interview with Sydney Sutherland’s family, mother of 10-yr-old shot and killed in Boyle Park shares story, LRPD still investigating shooting at Embassy Suites

On the Sunday, March 21st episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

SYDNEY SUTHERLAND’S FAMILY SHARES STORY SIX MONTHS AFTER HER MURDER:

The mother and brother of Sydney Sutherland talk exclusively with Crime Watch about the tragic kidnapping, rape, and death of Sydney Sutherland last year. Listen to the bizarre encounter her mother had with the suspect not long after her daughter went missing at 0:15.

MOTHER OF 10-YEAR-OLD SHOT AND KILLED IN BOYLE PARK TALKS:

The mother of a young girl shot and killed at Boyle Park shares her story. What she had to say about her daughter and the two suspects accused of killing her at 9:13.

LRPD STILL INVESTIGATING SHOOTING AT EMBASSY SUITES

Three people were injured after someone opened fire at the Embassy Suites in West Little Rock. One week later there are still no arrests. What a nurse staying at the hotel says she saw that night and the impact it had on her children at 11:41.