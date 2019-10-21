Arkansas Crime Watch: FBI releases new video in cold case, deputy fatally shoots man, business owner shot in apartment

On the Sunday, October 20th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

NEW VIDEO RELEASED IN MAUMELLE COLD CASE:

The FBI releases new video that could help locate whoever killed a Maumelle man in his own driveway. Watch the video at 00:57.

SUSPECT DEAD AFTER DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING:

A White Hall man is shot and killed after a vehicle and foot chase. What caused authorities to draw their weapons at 3:09.

VIDEO CAPTURES TRUCK INVOLVED IN HIT-AND-RUN:

Three people, including children, were seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident. Watch the video of the truck police need your help locating at 7:09.

BUSINESSMAN SHOT AND KILLED IN APARTMENT:

A well-known Pine Bluff businessman is found dead in apartment he was scheduled to show. Where the investigation stands at 4:05.