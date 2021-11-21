Arkansas Crime Watch: LRPD investigating two homicides, Man stabbed to death, Armed theft caught on camera, EXCLUSIVE: Camden mother meets daughter and grandson’s killer

On the Sunday, November 21st episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

POLICE INVESTIGATING TWO HOMICIDES:

Little Rock police are investigating two separate shootings that happened within blocks of each other. How community leaders are reacting to the rising violence and a look at the crime stats at 0:14.

MAN STABBED TO DEATH:

Little Rock police make an arrest in connection to a deadly stabbing on Springer Blvd. See who is now being charged with first-degree murder at 3:26.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA:

Conway police need your help identifying two people who they say are connected to an armed “grab and go” theft. See if you know who they are by taking a closer look at the surveillance photos at 5:20.

EXCLUSIVE: CAMDEN MOTHER GETS JUSTICE SHE WAS DENIED:

After her daughter and grandson were murdered inside their Camden home back in 2019, Angela Cannon meets Jory Worthen, the man who pled guilty to the crimes. See what happens when the two of them meet face to face and the moment no one expected at 6:19.