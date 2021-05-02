Arkansas Crime Watch: LRPD search for stabbing suspect, shooting at UAPB, fatal shooting at Cheatham Park, 3-year-old recovering after being shot, Duggar arrested

On the Sunday, May 2nd episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

LRPD ISSUE SAFETY ALERT AFTER FOUR PEOPLE ARE STABBED:

Since August of last year, four people have been stabbed. Three of the victims died. Watch the video of the suspect who police believe may be responsible at 0:15.

TWO STUDENTS INJURED DURING ALTERCATION AT UAPB:

One student was shot, another stabbed following an incident in a school parking lot. What else we know about the crime at 7:04.

SHOOTING AT CHEATHAM PARK LEAVES ONE DEAD, THREE OTHERS INJURED:

Little Rock police are still searching for whoever shot four people at a city park last weekend. What family members are saying about the violence after their loved one was shot and killed at 1:48.

3-YEAR OLD SHARES STORY AFTER BEING SHOT:

Brayleigh Higgins is in a full-body cast after she was shot while playing at Cheatham Park. What the little girl is saying about the incident from her hospital bed at 4:20.

JOSHUA DUGGAR CHARGED WITH CHILD PORNOGRAPHY:

One of the stars from the popular TV show, “19 Kids and Counting” was charged with possessing material depicting sexual abuse of children. How long he could spend behind bars if found guilty at 8:02.