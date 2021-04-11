Arkansas Crime Watch: Police ID man fatally shot on Chicot Road, thefts of catalytic converters spike, arrest made in Pulaski County homicide, 2 men arrested after chasing down woman in Saline County

On the Sunday, April 11th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

POLICE IDENTIFY VICTIM SHOT AND KILLED:

Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Chicot Road that left one man dead near a playground. Hear the emotional reaction from a witness who tried to save the victim’s life at 0:15.

CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFTS ARE ON THE RISE:

Law enforcement agencies across the nation and here in Arkansas are seeing a spike in catalytic converter thefts. Why they’re such a hot item and what it will cost one victim to get his van fixed at 4:27.

MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING WOMAN IN PULASKI COUNTY ARRESTED:

Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting. Who the accused gunman is at 2:53.

TWO MEN ARRESTED AFTER RAMMING WOMAN’S CAR:

A terrifying moment for a mail carrier in Saline County after two men chased her down in her car and then rammed it. Listen to the frantic 9-1-1 call at 8:38.