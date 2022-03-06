On the Sunday, March 6th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

SUSPECT ARRESTED IN KILLING OF CORRECTIONS OFFICER:

A suspect is behind bars after a two-day manhunt following the deadly shooting of an Arkansas Department of Corrections officer. What the suspect had to say after being arrested at 0:15.

FRIENDS REMEMBER FALLEN AR DOC OFFICER:

Friends of Sgt. Joshua Caudell who was shot and killed remember the man behind the badge. What they had to say about his bravery and generosity at 1:47.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: HIGH SCHOOL FIGHT SPARKS OUTRAGE:

Video posted online showing a Fordyce high school student being beaten, choked, and kicked goes viral. Why students and parents say the punishment is unfair at 5:58.

HOMICIDES AND VIOLENT CRIME ON THE RISE:

New data shows the city of Little Rock could be on track for one of its deadliest years ever. What the numbers look like at this point at 7:02.