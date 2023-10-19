LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thursday, a family pleaded for answers after their 15-year-old was shot and killed over the weekend in Little Rock.

“Never in a million years. never in a million years,” LaTiffany Bizzell, aunt of Davin Chance, teen who was murdered said.

Tear streamed down Bizzell’s face as she recalled finding out her 15-year-old nephew, Davin Chance, was killed.

“I’m angry, I’m hurt. and I just really have to keep my faith in high gear,” Bizzell stated.

According to Little Rock Police, around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon, officers responded to a shots-fired call on Washington Street.

While officers were on their way to the shooting, they found a car in front of the 12th street substation with two teens inside who had been shot.

“We were 4 blocks from the incident and didn’t even know it,” Bizzell said.

Police said one teen was dead when they arrived, and the other was taken to a hospital, where they are still clinging to life.

LaTiffany says her and her sister pulled up on the scene and started praying.

“I remember my sister saying somebody’s baby in that back seat. She just started praying because she was like that is somebody’s child in that backseat, not knowing that he belonged to us,” Bizzell said.

Now their sports-loving, out-going, future entrepreneur, taken from them forever.

“I don’t know why this happened, I do want answers, I do want justice, because he was a part of me. Nobody has a right to take something,” Bizzell stated.

LRPD officers said there are four people who were arrested Thursday afternoon that they said were involved in the shooting Saturday.

Their names are Taquan Porter-Baker, Markeise Murphey, Bryant Thompson Jr., and Charles Gantt III.

They are all facing charges of capital murder and first-degree battery.