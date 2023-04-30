NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A family spoke out Sunday, less than 24 hours after they said their family member was shot and killed in North Little Rock.

In a room full of people, shouts of praise can be heard, but among all of these, one is missing.

“I’m just wondering Lord, how am I going to make it through this,” grandmother, Davora Cox said.

Davora Cox used to watch her grandson sing every weekend, now that’s just a distant memory.

Saturday night, NLRPD responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Poplar Street, where one person was killed.

Family said it was 21-year-old, Davon Russell Maurice Jordan.

“He was my baby, and I don’t know what I’m going to do without him because I am used to seeing him every day and night,” Cox said.

Davora Cox said she helped raise Davon, and that he was very involved in the choir at their church.

“A friend among many, everybody loved that he could sing and they loved that he was at church,” Cox stated.

As they scroll though photos reminiscing on all of the memories, they know there is a huge piece missing.

“He was a vital part of us whether that was a church, family functions, gatherings, the energy he had around was you just big joy,” cousin, Jerico Stewart said.

As their pastors spoke words of encouragement to end the violence, Davora said she knows her faith will be what carries her through.

“I have been telling the Lord all day, you know it’s hurting me, but I am your child, and I know you are going to help me get through this,” Cox said.

We are still waiting on confirmation from police about the name of the victim.

This investigation is still on-going and if anyone has any information, give police a call.