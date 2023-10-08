SEARCY, Ark. – A 6-year-old child died Wednesday after falling into the Little Red River near Searcy.

According to a spokesperson for the White County Sheriff’s Office, the child’s father is facing charges of manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Deputies searching for the child Wednesday found the 6-year-old in the water and attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

WCSO officials said that details in the case led to the charges. The father is being held on a $100,000 bond.