LEHI, Ark. – An Arkansas Highway Police officer was shot midday Thursday at a gas station in Crittenden County.

A spokesperson with the Arkansas Department of Transportation confirmed the officer was shot in the foot at a Valero gas station in Lehi, located at Highway 70 and Highway 147.

The spokesperson added that the officer is now stable at a local hospital.

Special agents have not released details on what may have led up to the shooting. They also have not released any suspect information at this time.

ARDOT officials have also not said whether anyone else was injured in this incident.

