EUDORA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas State Police are investigating after a Eudora man died in a deadly shooting.

On Saturday, September 10, 2022, the Eudora Police Department was dispatched to a residence on the 1500 block of Pine Street in Eudora, Ark. due to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, 22-year-old Clifford Griffin Jr., who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Eudora Police, they have requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate the apparent homicide.

Special agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division are continuing their investigation which will be submitted to the Chicot County prosecuting attorney.