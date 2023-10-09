MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 26-year-old man was killed in a shooting near Marion, Arkansas Saturday night, according to deputies in Crittenden County.

Officials with the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Cortez Brown.

The suspect, 29-year-old Devin Simpson, was arrested and is facing charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by certain persons and multiple counts of terrorist act.

Crittenden County dispatchers said they received a call around 8:30 p.m. regarding multiple shots fired in the 300 block of Stonebrook Loop.

Deputies said after they arrived they found Brown, who had been shot numerous times.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.