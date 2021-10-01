Arkansas man sentenced to more than seven years for drug trafficking, money laundering

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A U.S. district judge sentenced an Arkansas man involved with an eastern Arkansas drug trafficking and money laundering organization to more than seven years in federal prison.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge James M. Moody sentenced Termaine Ontario Slaughter, 36, of Parkin to 90 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty in November 2020.

Slaughter pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Slaughter was one of four defendants who were sentenced in an indictment filed in June 2018. The other defendants included 40-year-old Demario Smith, 41-year-old Elliott Davis and 45-year-old Montana Smith, all of whom received federal prison sentences.

Arkansas attorneys said they received federal help from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration and the Internal Revenue Service to dismantle drug trafficking organizations within the state.

“In this case, we tracked the money, and it led us to straight to criminals who were trying to poison our communities,” Eastern District of Arkansas Acting United States Attorney Jonathan D. Ross said. “As these drug traffickers learned, if you choose this line of work, enjoy the money while you can, because it won’t last nearly as long as your prison sentence.”

During Thursday’s sentencing hearing, in addition to receiving his prison sentence, Slaughter agreed to forfeit numerous firearms and five vehicles, including four over-the-road trucks used by Prudent Transport and a Dodge Challenger.