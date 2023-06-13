MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jonathan Paulman, a murder suspect on the run from Arkansas, has been captured, according to the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Paulman was booked into jail Monday night at around 10 p.m. in Parkin, Arkansas. The U.S. Marshals, Arkansas State Police, Cross County Sheriff Department and St. Francis Sheriffs Department helped obtain him.

Paulman was taken into custody with no incident.

Authorities said he had been working on a garden detail when he escaped. He was last seen around 8:30 Friday night leaving in a white, four-door pickup belonging to the county.

The truck was recovered Sunday in Wynne, the sheriff said.

Paulman is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. He was arrested in January after St. Francis authorities executed a search warrant and found a body buried behind a camper.

Sheriff Bobby May confirmed the victim is 39-year-old Brandon Lee Jones. The body was found buried behind a camper on SFC 410 in Forrest City after investigators acting on a tip executed a search warrant Dec. 30.

Paulman’s neighbor tells WREG that he has heard of suspicious activity on the property before.