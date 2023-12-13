LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A relentless attack on Arkansas pharmacies might finally be coming to an end.

Federal investigators on Wednesday announced 18 arrests in Operation Rich Off Meds in connection with almost two years of break-ins and robberies across the state.

The hashtag #RichOffMeds was being used on social media to promote reselling opioids on the streets. The sales weren’t on the streets of Little Rock, or even Arkansas, in this case.

Guns, pills, cash and an expensive appetite were the medication cocktail that investigators followed over 400 miles away from the heart of Arkansas to Houston, Texas.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas Jonathan D. Ross said the cause of the pharmacy break-ins was, “organized gang activity out of the 5th Ward of Houston.”

Ross said alleged gang members would rent cars and drive six to 10 hours away to scope out Arkansas pharmacies. They then allegedly broke in overnight, targeting Schedule II-V controlled substances.

In total, 96,000 doses were stolen valued at close to $1.6 million. More than 20 mom-and-pop pharmacies from 20 Arkansas communities were hit.

Bryant Family Pharmacy was the first hit in February of 2022, and owner and pharmacist Jon Martin remembers the crime to this day. He founded the buisness 10 years ago and said the break-in was a tough pill to swallow.

“Kind of felt violated, and this is where I’m at all day, every day,” he said.

Martin He couldn’t prescribe a solution. No pharmacy could for until two weeks ago when DEA, FBI, and other state, local, and federal officials arrested 18 people, accused of stealing and reselling the drugs on the streets.

“That’s a huge deal,” Martin said. “I mean countless lives I’m sure will be saved because they’re no longer able to break in and steal those medications.”

Seven of the 18 defendants were arraigned in Arkansas on Tuesday. The remaining will be arraigned on Jan. 16 according to Ross.

If proven guilty, the maximum sentence for the drug charges is up to 20 years in federal prison.