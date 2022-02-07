JONESBORO, Ark. – With microphones and a hefty case file, two Arkansans are connected to the world.

George Jared and Andrew Brown shine a light on dust-filled cases through their podcast.

“Victims deserve a voice to help stop evil in the future,” Brown said.

Jared, a published true-crime author and former newspaper reporter, said he is not scared to go head-to-head with the accused. He said his pursuit of justice led him to a group of cold case investigators.

“Because of, I guess, my background work and experience they asked me to join the Zodiac team,” Jared said.

They are known as The Case Breakers and the team thinks they have identified America’s most prolific serial killers.

The Zodiac Killer preyed on victims in the 1960s. Police confirmed the Zodiac Killer murdered at least five people while sending a trail of cryptic messages to detectives and newspapers.

This past October, the team unveiled what they call evidence and discussed it during their podcast Diamond State Murder Board.

“We had some breaking news today involving the Zodiac Killer case,” said Jared while opening the podcast.

The duo interviewed their case partner, former Army counterintelligence agent Jen Bucholtz.

Bucholtz said a news reporter was approached by a man who believed his step-father was the Zodiac. She said the news reporter then reached out to her.

“The basic part of the email is, I work in journalism and I wrote a manuscript on the Zodiac case and I think I know who it is,” she explained.

Jared said that the reporter was at his home in California when he started looking into the case.

“He just started playing with the anagrams with this guy’s name and it started working,” he said.

Bucholtz said in the podcast that everything was lining up and it appeared the news reporter was onto something.

The podcasters said they were getting coordinates to certain places, like Lake Tahoe.

“There was not exactly a piece of evidence from a victim or particular crime that the Zodiac committed but there was enough evidence up in this tree that matched up perfectly with the solved anagram,” Bucholtz said.

The Case Breakers’ so-called suspect is a man that died several years ago. Law enforcement in California has said they believe the group has the wrong suspect.

We are not identifying the man that the group thinks is the Zodiac, in light of law enforcement’s claim.

The Zodiac’s last authenticated letter arrived at the San Francisco Chronicle on January 30, 1974.

Jared said The Case Breakers will be releasing more details in the near future.

“There’s some DNA testing going on behind the scenes and some other stuff,” he said.

Jared and Brown know the hunt for justice can be a long road, but armed with microphones and a mission to expose killing secrets, they’ll do it one recording at a time.

“The fact. these victims didn’t get a chance to say anything and we’re trying our best to help with that,” Brown said.

The duo will travel to Crime Con in April.

