HOPE, Ark. – A man wanted by Memphis police after the killings of a 36-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son was captured by Arkansas State Police Thursday afternoon.

According to investigators, 42-year-old Jose Murillo Salgado of Bartlett, Tennessee was spotted by a state trooper on Interstate 30 around 12:25 p.m.

The vehicle matched the description that Memphis authorities believed was driven by the murder suspect connected to the killings that occurred at 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The vehicle was stopped at a convenience store on Hazel Street in Hope, where other state troopers converged.

ASP Special Agents were called to the store and were able to collect evidence possibly connected to the murders.

Salgado was transported to the Hempstead County Detention Center where he is being held for Memphis police.