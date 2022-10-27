PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Arkansas State Police are investigating a shoot-out involving Pine Bluff police officers.

According to a Wednesday night Pine Bluff police release, an officer had been in a shootout with 30-year-old Dustin Denton outside a plasma donation business in the city. ASP investigators said initial witness statements and evidence showed Denton was brandishing a gun as he left the business and officers arrived.

State investigators continued that Denton began firing at the officers who returned fire, wounding him. Denton was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a Little Rock hospital where he is recuperating.

The ASP said no officers were injured.

The state police said department special agents are investigating and preparing a file about the shooting. The file will be turned over to the Jefferson County prosecutor to determine if the use of deadly force by police was consistent with Arkansas laws.

ASP investigators said Denton was wanted on charges including possession of a weapon by certain persons, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and parole violation. He was additionally being sought for questioning by Pine Bluff police in a homicide investigation.

The officer involved in the shooting has not been named. Pine Bluff police said the officer had been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the prosecutor’s review.