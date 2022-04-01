POPE COUNTY, Ark. – The Arkansas State Police have identified the person who was shot and killed by officers after being suspected of an attempted break-in in Pope County.

The agency identified the suspect as 35-year-old Samantha L. Edgmond of Springfield, Missouri.

After Atkins police officers were called to an area in West Main Street for an attempted break-in Wednesday night, a release from the ASP states that the officers and Pope County deputies found Edgmond outside another home located in the 3500 block of West Main Street.

Authorities said she began approaching law enforcement with a piece of metal pipe and continued after ignoring commands from officers to drop the pipe.

Special agents said that is when the four officers on the scene fired their weapons, killing Edgmond.

State troopers said Edgmond’s body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the cause and manner of death.

This is an ongoing investigation with the ASP.