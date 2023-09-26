LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A driver killed after a state trooper initiated a maneuver to end a high-speed chase has been identified.

Officials with the Arkansas State Police said 32-year-old Byron Brown died in the Sunday night incident from injuries sustained after a trooper initiated a tactical vehicle intervention, or TVI, on Interstate 30 at the Stanton Road overpass.

According to investigators, Brown was driving a 2006 BMX with fictitious tags around 9:20 p.m. when the trooper spotted him. Officials said Brown did not pull over after the trooper signaled for him to do so.

Authorities said Brown then accelerated to what they called excessive speeds on I-30 westbound before exiting at Geyer Springs Road and driving through two red lights. Investigators said Brown then got back on the interstate going east and accelerated to 130 mph.

Officials said Brown nearly collided with a motorist while traveling in excess of 120 mph, adding the trooper initiated the TVI soon after.

Investigators said Brown was the only person in the car. Troopers said they also found a handgun in the car.

The ASP Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the case.