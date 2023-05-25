PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Arkansas State Police have released the identities of the victims in a double homicide investigation in Pulaski County

ASP officials identified the bodies found alongside Highway 161 near Scott as 19-year-old LaMarion Gilliam and 16-year-old Sucram O’Donald.

On Tuesday, authorities began a double homicide investigation after discovering the two victims dead off the road just south of Scott.

The victims were taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine a cause of death, which has not yet been released.

State investigators have also not yet released any information regarding possible suspects in this case.

The ASP said the investigation is still ongoing.