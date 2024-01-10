JONESBORO, Ark. – State investigators are reviewing a Tuesday night shooting in Jonesboro involving a local police officer that left a man dead.

Officials with the Jonesboro Police Department said officers responded to a call to dispatchers about a fight between a man and his son at a home in the 1100 block of West Jefferson Avenue. JPD officials noted that a witness had told dispatchers that the son had a knife.

An officer said he arrived at the home around 7:45 p.m. and confronted 26-year-old Joseph Lee McCrackin of Little Rock. Investigators said there was a physical altercation between the officer and McCrackin, during which the officer fired his gun at McCrackin.

Emergency personnel arrived at the home and attempted to give aid to McCrackin, but authorities said the man died at the scene.

Authorities said the officer involved in the shooting was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries stemming from the altercation.

Tuesday night, Jonesboro police officials said they had reached out to the Arkansas State Police to take over the investigation. Agents with the ASP Criminal Investigation Division have started reviewing the case and evidence.

Once the CID agents complete their work, an investigative case file will be complied and presented to the prosecuting attorney, who will determine if the use of deadly force in this matter is in compliance with Arkansas state laws.