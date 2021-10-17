Arkansas State Police investigating after officer-involved shooting overnight in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Arkansas State Police say they are investigating an overnight shooting in Pine Bluff Sunday where an officer fired their gun.

An ASP spokesperson gave only limited information at this time but did note that Criminal Investigation Division agents are reviewing the scene in the area of 820 Main Street around 1 a.m.

That address matches the address for the Sahara Shriners Temple.

There was no confirmation from state investigators how many people were shot in this incident, the extent of any injuries involved or if any officers were injured.

