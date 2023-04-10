LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Troopers with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after they said a possible high-speed race on I-430 Saturday was likely the cause of a fatal accident.

ASP officials said that the incident happened near the 4-mile marker when a Dodge Charger struck a Toyota Avalon from the rear and forced the vehicle off of the road, where it struck a tree.

Troopers said that 84-year-old Gerald Stuart Allen of Benton was killed in the crash and his wife Lucille Kiser Allen was injured. 20-year-old Darmel Dashun Batemon Jr. was also involved in the accident and was injured.

The investigation is ongoing and troopers urge anyone who sees vehicles racing or operating unsafely to call 911.