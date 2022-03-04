HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. – The Arkansas State Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot by police after they said he pointed a rifle at officers Thursday in Helena-West Helena.

According to the ASP, officers with a multi-dimensional law enforcement task force were searching for a wanted fugitive on the 1500 block of Cherry Street when they heard gunfire from a nearby neighborhood.

As officers began investigating the gunfire, they encountered Travon Brewer walking along Walnut Street with a rifle in his hand. They said they asked Brewer to drop the rifle repeatedly but he began pointing it at officers.

An officer from the Jonesboro Police Department the shot Brewer, who began running towards a home on the 300 block of Monroe Street.

After officers found Brewer, they began providing life-saving measures on him. He was later transported to a Memphis hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

ASP officials said special agents of the Criminal Investigation Division will be preparing a case file for a prosecuting attorney in Phillips County, who will determine if the use of deadly force was consistent with state laws.

The ASP also noted that questions related to the identity of the officer who shot Brewer, as well as the officer’s administrative status, should be directed to the Jonesboro Police Department.