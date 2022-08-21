CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. – Authorities with the Arkansas State Police are investigating an incident involving law enforcement in Crawford County Sunday morning.

Two deputies and a police officer have been suspended after a video on Facebook appears to show them beating a restrained South Carolina man.

Special Agents with the ASP are investigating the arrest, which took place outside a convenience store in Mulberry.

According to the ASP, the incident involves two Crawford County sheriff’s deputies and an officer with the Mulberry Police Department.

The Crawford County Sheriff James Damante has confirmed that one Mulberry Police officer and two deputies were shown in the video, and has issued the following statement:

“In reference to the video circulating social media involving two Crawford County Deputies, we have requested that Arkansas State Police conduct the investigation and the Deputies have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation. I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter.”

Authorities for the ASP said that 27-year-old Randall Worcester of Goose Creek, South Carolina was transported to an area hospital for examination and treatment then later released and taken into custody.

Worcester is facing charges of 2nd degree battery, resisting arrest, refusal to submit, possessing an instrument of crime, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, terroristic threatening and 2nd degree assault.

In a statement on Twitter, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said “I have spoken with Col. Bill Bryant of the Arkansas State Police and the local arrest incident in Crawford County will be investigated pursuant to the video evidence and the request of the prosecuting attorney.”

This is a developing story, please check back for more updates.