CLARENDON, Ark. – Arkansas State Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday and left one woman dead.

Police in Clarendon said they were called to a home on the 400 block of Guydon Street at 12:45 p.m. Saturday where the body of 26-year-old Lilee Smith was discovered by a family member.

During their investigation the Clarendon PD contacted the Arkansas State Police and requested their assistance with the investigation.

Authorities say that they believe Smith was shot sometime Friday night. Her body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for further examination.

The investigation is ongoing and ASP officials are still searching for a suspect.