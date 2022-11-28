SCOTT COUNTY, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after the body of a man was found at a Scott County home Sunday night.

According to the ASP, troopers and deputies with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on the 200 block of Ross Creek Road after a witness reported a shooting incident around 8:45 p.m.

When deputies and troopers arrived, they found the body of 33-year-old Eldder Santiago Bautista on the front porch of the home. Troopers said Bautista had been shot.

ASP officials said that Bautista’s body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab, where a cause of death will be officially determined.

Officials noted that another 33-year-old man who also stayed at the home was seen carrying a rifle near a wooded area close by Sunday evening. The man was arrested and is being held for questioning at the Scott County Jail, but no formal charges have been filed as of Monday afternoon.